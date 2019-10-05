Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Upped Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $39.89 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 324,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.21 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,212 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 4,177 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,510 shares or 5.22% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 1.44% or 22,462 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0.89% or 1.04M shares. Davidson Kempner Management LP holds 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 325,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 472,988 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pictet Asset accumulated 1.17M shares. 27,145 were accumulated by Cipher L P. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 140,715 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,690 shares. 183,535 were reported by Randolph Company Inc. 63,000 are held by Eulav Asset Management. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) by 38,360 shares to 107,210 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 157,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc..

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Llc stated it has 4,759 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Missouri-based Parkside Fin Comml Bank And has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 49,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Knott David M reported 13,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.11% or 107,478 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0% or 84 shares. Miracle Mile Llc accumulated 4,350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 48,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 8,291 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.26% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 2.29 million shares. Geode Ltd Llc owns 404,625 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,370 shares or 0% of the stock.