Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $353,202; Aew Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Essex Property Trust (ESS) by $16.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 56,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 554,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.47 million, down from 611,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $327.06. About 272,176 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 45,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.84M for 24.41 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

