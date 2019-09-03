Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position; As Regency Ctrs (REG) Stock Price Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $322,270

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 45,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 49,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 537,237 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin holds 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 209,560 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 1,935 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Lp stated it has 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 226,036 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc owns 49,231 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Northrock Prns Ltd holds 4,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 409,701 shares. Mad River Invsts, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Signature Est & Advsrs Lc reported 205,566 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Schroder Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.42M shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares to 9,629 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regency Centers’ offering of $425M notes prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regency Centers Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market – Business Wire” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spit take: Saliva-based glucose monitor Glucose Biosensor Systems re-files for a $23 million US IPO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HempAmericana Launches North American CBD Sales Force Following Successful Inventory Build – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 32,588 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 16,221 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board owns 100,946 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Chilton Mngmt Lc has invested 1.13% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 1.01M were reported by Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 41,066 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York reported 17,100 shares. 33,187 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Somerset holds 0.59% or 16,720 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 46 shares. 6,572 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Smithfield Comm invested in 0% or 59 shares.