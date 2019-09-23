Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted Kellogg Company (K) Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 7,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 59,858 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 52,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 926,220 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $238.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 9,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 13,239 shares. Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.17% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 25,595 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.39% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 38,341 shares. Axa invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,851 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,218 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co reported 13,682 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 6,207 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.06% or 62,199 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc owns 9,920 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 700,896 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Comml Bank has 6,909 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,614 shares to 32,709 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,696 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 11,270 shares to 86,658 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc. by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,585 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corporation.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.