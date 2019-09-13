Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Holding; Osterweis Capital Management Cut Its Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $2.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 167,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 381,193 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 548,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 316,407 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares to 143,780 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.06% or 17,210 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Oarsman has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,751 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush & Company accumulated 18,007 shares or 0.86% of the stock. General American holds 50,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Corp Tx reported 9,801 shares. 35,766 were accumulated by Wright Inc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 418,475 shares. Schafer Cullen Inc reported 50,896 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 45,318 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 60,552 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.89% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 19,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 243,414 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 5,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 5,108 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 60,600 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 2.26M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 53,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 193,622 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Kennedy holds 0.02% or 49,748 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.32% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 579,605 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 78,700 shares.