Walt Disney Company (DIS) Valuation Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Position; Wildcat Capital Management Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Lowered by $7.25 Million

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,609 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $12.42 during the last trading session, reaching $583.67. About 154,738 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.65M for 65.14 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares to 66,553 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

