Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose While Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.23 Million Its Holding; First Dallas Securities Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $340,550

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56 million, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Telos Capital has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,641 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gfs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,207 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indiana & Inv Management Co has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd has 15,083 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 42,990 shares. 15,332 were accumulated by Hamel Assoc. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 381,659 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,788 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,558 shares. 282,036 are owned by Northeast Invest Mngmt. Frontier Management holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,449 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc Incorporated holds 9,632 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,167 shares in its portfolio.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,476 shares to 379,914 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.