Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Increased Holding by $1.35 Million; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Lifted by Washington Capital Management Inc

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 219,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.34 million, up from 207,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,570 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 509,156 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Bank Of The West stated it has 31,760 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl owns 32,969 shares. Logan invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 151,143 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Citizens Northern Corporation owns 23,430 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,344 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 2,103 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Mylan (MYL) – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk Suing Mylan Over Generic Victoza Drug – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.