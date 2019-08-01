Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake Maintained by Roffman Miller Associates Inc; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 219,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.34M, up from 207,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,264 were accumulated by First City Management. Bender Robert And Assoc has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,153 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc owns 203,524 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Taylor Asset Management reported 3,500 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp stated it has 1.01 million shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,893 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,019 shares. 17,245 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Ionic Limited Company reported 8,864 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,196 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 1.09M shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,306 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 42,000 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

