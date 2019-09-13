Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake Held by Philadelphia Trust Company; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Pultegroup (PHM) Position by $386,198 as Stock Price Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 496.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 56,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 11,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 2.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 12,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 165,853 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 178,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 2.14M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc. by 43,041 shares to 211,818 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 37,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,835 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company holds 4.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,481 shares. Delphi Ma accumulated 1.38% or 10,969 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 2.02% stake. Rbo & Company Limited Company accumulated 170,264 shares or 5.58% of the stock. Prelude Ltd Co reported 0.24% stake. Westchester Mgmt holds 4.07% or 74,381 shares. Sageworth Co has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 1,628 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh reported 1,513 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca accumulated 176,002 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52,819 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 12.50M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 217,656 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 20,346 shares to 29,944 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 24,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).