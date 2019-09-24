Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Rose While Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.23 Million Its Holding; As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Market Value Rose, Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 295.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 11,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 3,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 148,217 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56 million, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 4.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 347,500 shares to 242,337 shares, valued at $33.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 54,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,501 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,834 shares to 78,688 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index 500 Fund (VFINX) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

