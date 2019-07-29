Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Rose While Coastline Trust Co Boosted by $929,625 Its Position; Forest Hill Capital Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 34,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.11. About 118,825 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares to 67,190 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 24,972 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca accumulated 22,189 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,570 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP invested in 94,551 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbf Limited Com reported 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,950 are owned by Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Company. Jag Lc invested in 47,123 shares or 0.85% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru reported 13,318 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 257,677 shares. Parsec Fincl Management has 1.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 156,055 shares. Snow Cap LP has invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tdam Usa invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 26,466 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp.