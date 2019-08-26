Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lifted Stake; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shares Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Position by $6.92 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05M, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,954 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 56,883 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 1.23M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 172,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 188,791 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Sit Associates holds 0.02% or 59,100 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt accumulated 12,262 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated reported 62,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.96% stake. 1607 Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 113,700 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 60,606 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 14,880 shares. Smith Moore stated it has 80,557 shares. Fmr Llc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 68,923 shares to 126,685 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Int Dur Qual Mun Trm (NIQ) by 108,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,527 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant invested in 0.04% or 2,419 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 4,253 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 47,918 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Lc reported 175,000 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. 47,968 were reported by Tctc Ltd. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.08 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 999,159 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 0.08% or 5,750 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 6,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. One Capital Management Llc holds 0.6% or 30,263 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 1,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Chester Capital Advisors has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

