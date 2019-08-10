Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Iszo Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56 billion, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84 million shares traded or 101.16% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,669 shares to 719,027 shares, valued at $136.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

