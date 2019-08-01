Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted Its Holding; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Upped Holding by $355,300

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 867 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42B, up from 92,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 337,831 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 802,373 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 131,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,266 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,731 were accumulated by Hm Mgmt. Natixis reported 362,375 shares. Stanley has 9,645 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com accumulated 1.46% or 2.50 million shares. The California-based Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 97,638 were accumulated by Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc. Jet Cap Investors LP reported 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 30,263 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 23,025 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Leisure Mngmt has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.06M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.