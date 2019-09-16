Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $11.63 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3358.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 86,155 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 2,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 47,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 4.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 11,616 shares to 36,456 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 164,348 shares. 894,473 were reported by Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edgewood Management Limited holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.63M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 16,015 shares. Regions has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Trust Fl holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,222 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J owns 61,868 shares. 40,392 are held by Legacy Private Trust Com. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Trust Retail Bank stated it has 15,574 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Liability Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,048 shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Company has 12,021 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap holds 4,000 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State Corporation owns 79,484 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Provident Mngmt Inc has invested 4.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mad River stated it has 2,400 shares. Wealthquest Corp has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,772 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 356,371 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 94,803 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital reported 0.62% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 795 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 35,664 shares. 10 invested in 1.06% or 35,120 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Strategies Inc reported 2,074 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc owns 69,189 shares. Vision Management stated it has 1.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).