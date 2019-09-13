Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $11.63 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined While Harvest Capital Management Cut Position by $725,192

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3358.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 86,155 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 2,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 2.40 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Va Qual Muni Income Fund (NPV) by 29,850 shares to 14,435 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spider (XLE) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 38,887 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.33% stake. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alexandria Limited holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,010 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 270,388 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.97 million shares. Town And Country Bank And Communication Dba First Bankers Communication holds 0.59% or 9,138 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 13,120 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust Co stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 44,903 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Independent Investors Inc has invested 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Inc has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.89 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Com owns 151,515 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Company accumulated 19,104 shares. City Holding accumulated 76,419 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 22.25M shares. Rock Point Llc owns 6,302 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cambridge has 7,891 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,940 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 32,265 shares. 257,865 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co. Legacy Cap Prtn holds 1.57% or 45,982 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argyle Cap Inc invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natl Pension Ser holds 4.15 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,044 shares.