Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Price Rose While Brighton Jones Has Lifted Its Holding; Hilton Capital Management Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 191,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.71M, up from 148,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

