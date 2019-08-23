Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position Held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Raised Alibaba (BABA) Holding by $402,038 as Stock Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 19.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 139,244 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 134,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 8.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba vs. Tencent: Battle for the Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why 1 Analyst Likes Alibaba and YY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diligent Limited Liability Company owns 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,199 shares. 63,548 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc. Ironwood Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 7,952 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Inv Mgmt has 1.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason owns 3,601 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Advisors Lc reported 19,071 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt stated it has 11,040 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management holds 0.26% or 1.42M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,445 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).