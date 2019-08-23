Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position Has Raised by Coastline Trust Co; Patten Group Has Raised Its Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Share Value Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 34,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 2.36 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – COMPANY WILL ANNOUNCE RELATED BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES AND MR MARKHAM’S SUCCESSOR AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOLLOWING THESE BEING DECIDED

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 378,286 shares stake. Freestone Capital accumulated 14,690 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,496 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv reported 0.97% stake. First Bank Of Hutchinson has 1,876 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4,154 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Asset Inc reported 1.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna Corporation has 32,969 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 3.91M were reported by Citadel Lc. 9,030 are owned by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Ltd Com. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 119,939 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Counsel Limited New York has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Donaldson Limited Liability Company holds 41,928 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,000 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).