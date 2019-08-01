Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding Increased by Brighton Jones Llc; Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Hershey Co (HSY) Stake

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 36,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 671,605 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.12M, up from 634,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $151.74. About 1.00M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 184,975 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $290.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,335 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).