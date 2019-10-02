Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.46 Billion; Pfizer (PFE) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Boosted Position by $3.22 Million as Shares Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 7.06 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 67,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 864,951 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.78 billion, down from 932,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) by 74,900 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $36.46 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 67,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.