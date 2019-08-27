Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Cut Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 76,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 43,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & owns 13,241 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 176,204 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Avenir invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,704 are held by Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation. 1.48M were reported by Williams Jones & Assocs Lc. Southpoint LP holds 3.31% or 500,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated reported 25,822 shares stake. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 2,366 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lateef Invest Mgmt LP holds 263,598 shares or 6.97% of its portfolio. Howland Llc has 3.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.24 million are held by Dsm Capital Partners Ltd Llc. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 0.32% or 7,423 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 83,312 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 36,539 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,792 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).