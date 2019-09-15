Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Halsey Associates Cut Its Position by $802,030; National Investment Services Has Increased Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake by $550,880; Valuation Declined

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 138,134 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 143,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was made by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares to 20,427 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,707 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

