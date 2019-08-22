Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Grimes & Company Boosted Its Position by $304,695 as Market Valuation Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Stake by $359,840

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 78,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 66,751 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,387 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 0.02% or 15,203 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 396,023 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 379,221 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 42,800 shares. West Coast Limited Company reported 53,837 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 939,551 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. 42 were accumulated by Assetmark. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bancorp Of America De reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 27,369 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 36 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 359,441 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Com has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman Capital has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hanson Doremus Investment stated it has 9,156 shares. 52,174 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Heathbridge Management Limited invested 5.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il has 2.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 237,972 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. 19,584 were reported by Pinnacle Limited Liability Com. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 6,925 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd reported 1.08M shares. Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 57,353 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 3,625 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap reported 12,066 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.