Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Brighton Jones Has Increased Its Position by $416,361; Marco Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,279 shares to 54,462 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,786 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,895 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.