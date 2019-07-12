Walt Disney Common (DIS) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Lifted Stake by $22.44 Million; Kla (KLAC) Position Has Upped by Nicholas Investment Partners Lp

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Common (DIS) by 112.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 202,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,550 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.48M, up from 180,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,659 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 21,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 94,050 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Netflix (NFLX) – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – International Business Times” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

