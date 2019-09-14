Walt Disney Com (DIS) Stock Rose While Corda Investment Management Lowered Stake by $320,256; Heico New (HEI) Share Price Rose While Telemark Asset Management Raised Holding by $14.50 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 164,682 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, down from 166,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 679,160 shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 294,044 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 0.44% or 4,840 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation accumulated 42,521 shares. Next Fincl Gru stated it has 12,740 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset invested in 2.09% or 416,799 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 2,934 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. Mitsubishi Ufj And has 31,124 shares. 26,109 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 1,500 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 4,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com reported 1,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 116,516 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 232,937 shares. Duff Phelps Investment holds 19,063 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP holds 1.99% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advsrs invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot Investments Inc accumulated 44,013 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alberta Management accumulated 0.01% or 5,370 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,534 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 313,803 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 1.05 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 208,841 shares. Addison Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,208 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 92,000 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 120,380 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla by 436 shares to 7,501 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 42,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.