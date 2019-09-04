Walt Disney Com (DIS) Holding Maintained by Corda Investment Management Llc; Highlander Capital Management Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Share Price Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 166,986 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 137,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 708,946 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 7,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 70,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 2.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,288 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 236,270 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advsrs invested in 0.75% or 52,293 shares. Windward Capital Management Communications Ca stated it has 2.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 63,352 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 276,514 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Luxor Cap Group LP has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blair William Il owns 682,449 shares. 1.81 million were reported by Hl Ltd Liability. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 13,893 shares. Invsts accumulated 3.41M shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.24% or 28,344 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,507 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 2,605 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 8.54M shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).