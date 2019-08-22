Walt Disney Com (DIS) Holder Corda Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by $540,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 166,986 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54 million, up from 137,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 715,805 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 90,603 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares to 39,058 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,095 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

