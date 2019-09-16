Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Valuation Rose While Dean Investment Associates Decreased Holding; Visa Class A (V) Holding Has Upped by Aureus Asset Management Llc

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 46.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 19,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 42,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 3.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 229,149 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 227,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 2.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 63,245 shares to 213,240 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 48,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,650 were reported by Mathes Co Incorporated. Friess Assocs Limited Liability holds 140,715 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co reported 4,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 7.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 118,270 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 1.45% or 121,716 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 43,145 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 3,066 shares. Burke Herbert Bank Trust holds 11,937 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 9,570 shares. 16,606 are held by Beacon Financial Grp. Ftb Advsr reported 68,336 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 1.35% stake. Shikiar Asset Mgmt invested in 2,103 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Swedbank holds 1.13% or 1.78 million shares. 5 are owned by Sageworth Communications.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 247,573 shares. Harbour Inv Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,138 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt invested in 3,144 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,734 shares. Chilton Capital Limited Liability reported 98,339 shares. Hexavest holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aravt Ltd Liability reported 462,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 102,763 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 454,684 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership owns 1,229 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 2.04% or 113,831 shares. Rockland has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Club Trust Na reported 7,470 shares stake. Anchor Advsr Llc accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

