Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Valuation Rose While Cleararc Capital Upped by $407,037 Its Position; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,711 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,968 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 18,306 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Tru Co reported 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corda Invest Limited Com holds 2.15% or 166,986 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 39,411 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlas Browninc invested in 1.36% or 17,294 shares. Fagan Inc, New York-based fund reported 27,667 shares. 562 are held by Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Com has 107,370 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1,935 shares. Dillon And Associates Inc reported 62,705 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

