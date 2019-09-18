Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Rose While Whalerock Point Partners Increased Its Position; As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stock Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 249,782 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79B market cap company. It closed at $38.17 lastly. It is down 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba stated it has 1,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J stated it has 152,861 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 51,679 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 68,965 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd holds 0.68% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 124,700 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 645,968 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 6.20M shares. Hightower Lta accumulated 141,815 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btr Mgmt Inc holds 0.56% or 75,189 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 97,405 shares. 139,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. 25,149 were reported by Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru Co. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 190 shares.

