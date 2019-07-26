Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Appleton Partners Has Increased Its Position by $613,494 as Shares Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 6.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, up from 142,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares to 38,695 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,863 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 9.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.24 million shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc has 2,980 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability owns 25,419 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Holdg Inc accumulated 172,200 shares. Natl Asset Management accumulated 2.39% or 100,763 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 110,574 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company reported 1,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 157,994 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 492,084 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.94M shares or 1.05% of the stock. Orca Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3.13% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9.94M shares. Drexel Morgan And has invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personal Cap accumulated 397,463 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.