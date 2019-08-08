Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lifted Stake; As Lennox International (LII) Valuation Declined, Zebra Capital Management Lowered by $493,680 Its Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.78. About 352,550 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42M for 17.69 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These 2 Stocks Really a Sell? – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares to 8,831 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 30,831 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 7,971 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 18,438 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru reported 276 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 1,898 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 5,912 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 6,841 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,339 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 13 shares. Horrell Cap accumulated 4.21% or 31,167 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co holds 0.03% or 889 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated invested in 87,777 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 231,999 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,471 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Css Limited Il holds 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 90,067 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 2.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connors Investor Service has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 91,551 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc holds 0.08% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Financial Serv has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas And accumulated 20,825 shares. 93,765 were accumulated by Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi. 2.24M are owned by Adage Partners Group Limited Company. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.13% or 13,763 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability invested in 75,659 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 245,001 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $355.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,126 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).