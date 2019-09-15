Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Upped Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.05M, up from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 8.15M shares. Sabal Trust Company stated it has 2,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Camarda Llc holds 10 shares. Barometer Cap Management has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3.45M shares. Bailard has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,305 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 39,004 shares. 2.36M are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Company. Private Advisor Group accumulated 71,055 shares. Mawer Invest Management Ltd invested 0.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 29,585 were accumulated by First Midwest Savings Bank Division. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca has 842,136 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 113,000 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,689 shares to 97,168 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,230 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 9,490 shares to 16,460 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 22,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES).