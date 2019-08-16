Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Maintained by Cleararc Capital Inc; Geller Family Office Services Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased as Shares Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 5.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.19 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Investment House Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,098 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 21,026 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Co reported 1,866 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Planning accumulated 12,320 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Com Of Vermont accumulated 147,215 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 70,746 are owned by Community Inv Company. Maryland-based Family Firm Inc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 548,653 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Kempen Nv holds 0.22% or 21,503 shares. 61,867 are held by Country Club Na.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holowesko Ptnrs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 33,827 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate holds 0.18% or 2,757 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.32% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Utd American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Old Republic Corp has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment owns 29,223 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,916 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9.63 million shares.