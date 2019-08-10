Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Maintained by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 207,324 shares traded or 78.10% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 199,318 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 624,555 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 49,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 615,752 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 12,550 shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Lc has 311,512 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 141,842 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,133 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 5,669 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 84,003 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 14,004 shares. 26,053 are held by Brave Asset Management. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.42% or 13,542 shares. Cordasco Net has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated reported 175,249 shares. 3,583 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mngmt. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 6,007 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 22,181 shares. 4.57M are owned by Yacktman Asset Management L P. Schroder Investment Management Gp owns 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.42 million shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 440,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 68,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.