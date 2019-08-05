Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Held by Cleararc Capital Inc; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed by $451,400 Its Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $20.07 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

