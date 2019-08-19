Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Held by Cleararc Capital Inc; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $1.22 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 4.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 1.86 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.46% stake. Sather Group has invested 6.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Mngmt Mi owns 93,765 shares. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 24,786 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.06 million shares. Parsec Inc has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Inv Management Incorporated holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,776 shares. 3G Capital Prns LP invested in 0.14% or 11,420 shares. 113,824 were accumulated by Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust Co. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Co invested in 1.37% or 146,781 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.53% or 83,588 shares. Loews stated it has 3,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 8,813 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated stated it has 63,825 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na owns 9,048 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Co stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citizens Northern Corp invested in 0.38% or 13,298 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parametrica Mgmt holds 0.52% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 4,821 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Co holds 471,914 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 3.74% or 245,083 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.58% stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 86,985 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has 290,241 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.07% or 4.85 million shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 420,300 shares to 679,536 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,184 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).