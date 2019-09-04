Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Has Upped by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno; Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.64 Million as Shares Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 389.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 14,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,536 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 3,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.94 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 1.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Manchester Mgmt Llc has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Yale Corporation invested in 0.36% or 81,942 shares. Cannell Peter B Comm stated it has 1.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 579,435 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,258 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 184,271 shares. Management Limited accumulated 34,328 shares or 0.24% of the stock. M&R Cap reported 93,998 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Chartist Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 3,978 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 5.36 million shares or 1.36% of the stock. Jcic Asset Inc holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dillon And Associates has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,705 shares. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 9,712 shares to 17,588 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,927 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).