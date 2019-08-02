Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Cleararc Capital Inc; Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $396,800 as Share Value Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 68,125 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 615,496 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amica Mutual Ins owns 13,470 shares. First Amer Comml Bank reported 0.28% stake. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp accumulated 54,090 shares. Anderson Hoagland And reported 29,953 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested in 0.18% or 18.04 million shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 48,763 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Gradient Lc holds 0% or 93 shares. Yorktown Management And owns 1,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank owns 4,091 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,163 shares. M Hldgs Secs holds 1,944 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 127,888 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 289,973 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 7,952 shares. Benedict Fincl holds 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,305 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc holds 0.27% or 18,638 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,294 shares. Grassi has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Street Corporation accumulated 74.77M shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 26,968 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa holds 60,977 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 664,800 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 1.71% or 45,324 shares in its portfolio. Smead Cap Mgmt reported 3.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP reported 2.47% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.