Walt Disney Co The (DIS) Shares Rose While Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Stake by $1.20 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $1.68 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc analyzed 15,556 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 39,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 1.06M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 8,661 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,656 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 22,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 10.98M shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.67 million for 12.78 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory holds 815,972 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Corvex LP reported 2.94M shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.36% or 41,119 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.41 million shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Com holds 6,340 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.33% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 468,943 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 17 shares. Scotia Capital has 4,999 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 2,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 15,800 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 30,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Viking Fund Limited Liability Company reported 2.6% stake. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Birch Run Cap Advsrs Lp invested in 3.14% or 84,317 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 8,604 shares to 9,786 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Group Inc (NASDAQ:DHIL).