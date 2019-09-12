Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Whalerock Point Partners Upped Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund analyzed 63,126 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 79,261 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.80M, down from 142,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 96,576 shares to 205,038 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.04 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Here's Why Norfolk Southern's Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019.