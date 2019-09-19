Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.97 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lifted Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 57,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.65 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 1.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 243,539 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,513 shares. 3,531 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Miracle Mile Ltd invested in 0.71% or 67,786 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt invested in 16,180 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 367,766 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Ut holds 89,836 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,370 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Com holds 100,787 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Troy Asset owns 62,119 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 88,122 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 118,496 shares. Renaissance Gp Llc invested in 1.16% or 204,221 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 7,700 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,184 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $507.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 425,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 2,577 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Communication holds 0.16% or 7,677 shares in its portfolio. 408 were accumulated by American Rech & Mgmt. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc stated it has 4,664 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Management accumulated 2,927 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,441 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has 749 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,350 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.01% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. 82,664 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Colony Gru Lc reported 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 295,656 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 82,730 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate Inc holds 0.01% or 3,825 shares. Dorsal Capital Mngmt holds 6.84% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.