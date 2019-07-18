Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $7.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $936,000; Share Price Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 8.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6,100 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 363,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 946,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 29,808 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc accumulated 310,139 shares or 1.4% of the stock. S R Schill And Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 7,669 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 72,600 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. 53,437 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Cleararc Cap holds 42,019 shares. 2,082 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com reported 2,920 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,098 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 47,665 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 2,618 shares. Markel Corp holds 1.81M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 0.8% stake. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 119,143 were accumulated by Westchester Capital Management. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 0.9% or 7,320 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny reported 4,263 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 70,482 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 769,909 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 99,790 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2.86% or 108,697 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Llp holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.51M shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old National Bank & Trust In holds 224,742 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca holds 20,743 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.