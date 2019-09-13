Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Position; Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 2.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 3.99M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young Communication Limited holds 1.74% or 65,841 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newbrook Capital Limited Partnership invested 3.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 91,206 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Registered Advisor Inc invested in 12,000 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 15,396 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.98 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 22,897 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Bragg Advisors invested in 1.48% or 85,912 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc owns 3,360 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,103 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.51% stake.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 64,065 shares to 195,840 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.