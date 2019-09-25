Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Markston International Cut Its Position by $1.51 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted Its Holding in Apache (Call) (APA) by $744,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Apache Corp (Call) (APA) by 177.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 41,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Apache Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 4.24M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 216,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, down from 227,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General Amer Investors Com Inc holds 50,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Df Dent has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 2.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlas Browninc invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 18,106 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 106,403 shares. Bollard Gru Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation holds 101,664 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Commerce invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Advisors invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Pa reported 1.02M shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 882,606 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 2.82M shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

