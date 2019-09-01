Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Upped Stake; Wedbush Securities Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 11,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 91,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 9,023 shares to 4,698 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 15,758 shares. Moon Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Partners reported 8,705 shares stake. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 7,284 shares in its portfolio. Bonness owns 56,700 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Bouchey Financial Grp invested in 7,084 shares. Stack Management accumulated 519,314 shares. Echo Street Management Limited has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peoples Fin Svcs Corp has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr invested in 2.41% or 9,789 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Company Ca owns 11,108 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assocs holds 7,600 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 234,184 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,400 shares. Rampart Invest Co Lc stated it has 186,045 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings.

