Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Raised Position; Bridger Management Has Upped Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) by $1.70 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 64.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 16,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 3.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.45M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 627,431 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Is Why TG Therapeutics Stock Soared 65.9% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is TG Therapeutics a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 127,307 shares stake. Raymond James Ser Incorporated reported 164,479 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 2,119 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 46,100 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 13,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 940,656 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 15,000 are held by Birchview Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). North Star Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 90,800 shares to 480,179 shares, valued at $37.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,450 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).